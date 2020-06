CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a car accident on I-26 near Cypress Street.

The accident happened on Saturday, June 20 at around 3:00 am.

Investigation reveals that a vehicle was traveling the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes of I-26 when it struck another vehicle head on.

Four people were transported to MUSC with three of them sustaining significant injuries.

The road reopened at around 8:00 am.

The accident remains under investigation.