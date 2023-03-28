CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston visitors may soon have another luxury hotel to choose from.

City officials told News 2 a Four Seasons hotel is proposed for 155 Meeting Street where the former Days Inn currently stands.

Robert Summerfield, the Director of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability for the City of Charleston, said current plans also include condominiums, retail and restaurant space.

“Four Seasons, known for their luxury, known for their packages. So, again we would expect that these would be folks who travel within that Four Seasons ecosystem and will take advantage of the beauty that is Charleston,” Summerfield said.

On Tuesday, Charleston City Council held a public hearing to discuss a rezoning request from the developer to allow for part of the project to be seven stories tall, instead of the six allowed in that height district.

If granted architectural merit, the building could have eight stories. Council approved the first reading of the rezoning request.

“They’re proposing a very sculpted height district map that includes a three-story area, a five-story, six-story and a seven-story area all within the development parcel they have put together,” Summerfield told News 2.

Members of the Historic Charleston Foundation said they are in support of the hotel, but they are opposed to the idea of a seventh and eighth story.

“Charleston is a historic city. While our buildings are vertical in nature, they’re not very tall. And we don’t want to diminish the importance of historic buildings by having too much height in sensitive areas,” said Cashion Drolet, the Chief Advocacy Officer for Historic Charleston Foundation.

The project is still in the early stages of planning. It will eventually go before Charleston’s Technical Review Committee and the Board of Architectural Review.