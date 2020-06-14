Fourth annual Charleston Forum held virtually

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Fourth Annual Charleston Forum, which was launched in response to the tragedy at Mother Emanuel five years ago, was held virtually due to COVID-19.

A panel of Lowcountry and state leaders in education, criminal justice, policing, and economics held an online discussion about racial attitudes in those subject areas.

The goal of the forum is to build a platform of action to help address racial issues within the community.

The forum said they recently conducted a survey about racial attitudes in the Lowcountry and plan to release the results in the coming weeks.