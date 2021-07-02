Fourth of July safety measures to follow this holiday weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Safety is top of mind as we move into the holiday weekend. Fourth of July is known for things that explode but there are things you to do to make sure you’re not a causality.

Whether you’re shooting fireworks off yourself or going to a firework shows this year, safety is a number one priority.

Celebrating the red, white, and blue, the old- fashioned way with fireworks. People across the Lowcountry are gearing up with sparklers, roman candles, and more. That’s creating a shortage but one place you can still find fireworks is “Biggest Bang For Your Buck Fireworks” in Mount Pleasant.

“I’ll be glad if we have any left on Sunday, I think we are going to be wiped out today and tomorrow,” said Richard Ruth, owner of Biggest Bang For Your Buck Fireworks.

If you do want to celebrate at home, fire crews say it’s important to prepare now before setting anything off.

“Make sure you know where these fireworks are going, that you are shooting them off correctly and not directed at your neighbor’s house or towards the woods and if something happens please contact the fire department and we can answer any questions,” said Mike Dixon, Fire Chief.

Never put used fireworks directly in your trash can because it can sit in there a while and catch the can and then your house on fire. The best thing to do is let them sit on your driveway overnight or in a metal bucket filled with water.

“Wear closed shoes is important a lot of children have burned from feet from sparklers falling onto their feet,” said Dr. Noelle Jennings, Roper St. Francis.

Locals in the community are excited to get to spend the holiday celebrating with family and friends.

Doctors recommend being aware of your surroundings and wearing a mask if you feel it’s needed.