Francis Marion National Forest immediately closes campgrounds

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Francis Marion National Forest announced that they will temporarily close seven recreation areas immediately.

The following recreation ares will be closed:

Buck Hall Recreation Area (camping/day use pavilion and restrooms), except for the boat launch

Huger Recreation Area, except for boat launch

Honey Hill Campground

Elmwood Campground

Twin Ponds Rifle Range

Boggy Head Rifle Range

Wambaw Cycle Trail

“The Francis Marion & Sumter National Forests will continue to offer dispersed camping, nature walks and many other activities to enjoy the great outdoors this spring…We also encourage you to follow public health guidelines regarding social distancing while you recreate in National Forests.” Rick Lint, Francis Marion & Sumter National Forests Supervisor

Officials say that these actions have been taken based on the best available medical advice for cleaning per CDC guidelines and to promote social distancing.

Reservation holders will be notified via email and/or cell phone text messages if there are any changes affecting their reservation.

In the event of delayed openings of some, part, or all of the campgrounds to ensure safe social distancing, you will receive a full refund for your reservation.