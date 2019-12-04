Live Now
Free car seat checks

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD ) — The Charleston Fire Department and MUSC Children’s Hospital are teaming up for free child safety seat inspections.

They go from 9:00am to 12:00pm on Wednesday, December 5, in the parking lot of the Riverdogs Stadium. It is located at 360 Fishburne Street in downtown Charleston.

Certified technicians will make sure your car seat is installed properly. You are asked to bring your car seat and vehicle user manuals. Organizers also say caregivers must participate in hands-on training and installation.

You are asked to allow 30 to 60 minutes for the check and to sign up by clicking here.

