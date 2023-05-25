ISLE OF PALMS. S.C. (WCBD) – A free beach shuttle will return just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) will offer its seasonal Beach Reach Shuttle every weekend during the summer, starting on Saturday.

The free shuttle service takes beach-goers from Mount Pleasant Towne Centre to 14th Avenue and Ocean Boulevard on the Isle of Palms. The Beach Reach runs every Saturday and Sunday through Labor Day.

“It’s a way for people to get to the beach, in a convenient, comfortable manner that’s free. You just come to Towne Centre on a Saturday or Sunday or a holiday Monday over the summer and CARTA takes over from there,” explained CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings.

Leaders are working to boost ridership this year by getting the word out and doing community outreach. Seekings said the shuttle is a great way for people to avoid beach parking, and instead leave their car near Belk Men’s store.

Meanwhile, Isle of Palms police said they are prepared for potentially large crowds this holiday weekend and will increase their staff.

“We’ve got extra staff for the police department, for the fire department. We’ve reached out to our partners at our county agencies and our state agencies to supplement our personnel as well,” said IOP Police Chief Kevin Cornett. “We’ll be out here 24-7 with more police officers and we’ll have some on the beach, we’ll have some out here for traffic control.”

Isle of Palms visitors Mary Black and Hannah Gowers said they were looking forward to spending Memorial Day weekend on the beach.

“So, my family comes actually every year for a week on Memorial Day week so, we’re excited to be here!” Black told News 2.

The Beach Reach schedule can be accessed by downloading the Transit or Beach Reach app.