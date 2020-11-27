Free COVID-19 testing options are available after Thanksgiving holiday

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — With Thanksgiving and the ‘Test Before Turkey’ initiative behind us, state health officials want to remind people free COVID-19 testing options are still available.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) said they hope people continue to take advantage of testing opportunities in their communities.

DHEC Midlands Regional Health Director Scott Thorpe said, “What I like to tell people is there’s never any harm in getting tested.”

Thorpe said he hopes the increase in testing they saw before Thanksgiving is the start of a new trend. “We expect that to continue probably following Thanksgiving because people are going to want to get tested when they get back and will be preparing for Christmas and other holidays.”

According to data from DHEC, since last Friday more than 70,000 COVID-19 test results were reported to the agency.

Thorpe said the demand for testing before Thanksgiving was similar to the demand they saw earlier this year when testing first became available to the general public.

“Even thinking back to June we had roughly five events a day across the Midlands — usually we have 20 to 25 a day at this point,” Thorpe said.

DHEC wants to continue to making testing convenient for South Carolinians throughout the holidays. They recommend people who are out and about in the community to be routinely tested at least once a month.

“The easier it is for people to get tested the less time you have to wait. The more reliably it is available, the more likely they’ll show up,” Thorpe said.

He encouraged people to get tested anytime they want to.

To find testing opportunities in your community click or tap here