Free legal clinic for veterans, service members

Veterans, members of the Reserves, and active-duty members of the military are invited to a FREE legal clinic on Wednesday, June 5th in Charleston.

This clinic is sponsored by the SC Attorney General’s V.A.L.O.R. Program in partnership with Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services and Charleston School of Law. V.A.L.O.R. stands for Veterans, Active & Reserve Legal OutReach.

“The legal profession has always recognized it has a moral obligation to support those who defend the freedoms we treasure,” said Attorney General Wilson, who’s also a Colonel in the SC National Guard and a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom. “This new program will better connect veterans and members of the military with the legal help they need and may not know where to get, or may not be able to afford.”

At the clinic, veterans, members of the Reserves, and active-duty military will be able to obtain legal documents such as wills, limited power of attorney, advanced medical directives, and disposition of remains. Area lawyers are volunteering to work at the clinic.

The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 5th, at Johnson Hagood Stadium, 68 Hagood Avenue, Charleston, SC 29403.

While the clinic is being held in Charleston, veterans, members of the Reserves, and active-duty military are also welcome from surrounding counties.

Priority will go to those who schedule appointments but walk-ins will be accommodated on a first come-first serve basis. For appointments, please contact Charleston Pro Bono at (843)853-6456.

For more information (not appointments) on this program, click here or call Tim Frisby at (803)734-0929.