Free lunch available to students during the summer

Georgetown County, SC – The County and school district partnered to help keep kids from going hungry this summer.

Through a partnership between Georgetown County Parks and Recreation and the

Georgetown County School District young ages 18 and under can get a free summer lunch and snack at any of three county recreation facilities through the USDA Summer Nutrition Program, which is administered by the school district, according to Jackie Broach, the Georgetown County Public Information Officer.

Food will be available to students Monday through Friday from June 10 through July 26. Locations and times are as follows:

• Beck Recreation Center, 2030 Church St. –

snacks available from 9-9:30 a.m., lunch from

noon to 1 p.m.



• Choppee Recreation Center, 8259 Choppee

Rd. – snacks available from 9-9:30

a.m., lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

• Howard Recreation Center, 1610 Hawkins St. – 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Reservations are not required for youth to take advantage of the program.

The Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to have been approved to participate in the program. Staff has completed all training and will be ready to begin serving food on June 10, according to Broach.

The school district is seeking partners, like churches and community groups, to serve as host sites. Groups are also needed to help transport groups of kids who may have difficulty reaching a food distribution site.