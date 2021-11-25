Free Thanksgiving meals handed out all across the Lowcountry

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Thanksgiving food giveaways took place all over the Lowcountry on Thursday to ensure everyone has a hot meal this holiday.

The giveaways started early on Thanksgiving. Seacoast Church volunteers handed out more than 2,700 meals at the North Charleston Dream Center within two hours.

“For the families and people who don’t have the ability to cook or don’t have a kitchen or live in the streets, we were able to provide cooked, already prepared meals,” said Pablo Morales, the Outreach Coordinator for the Dream Center.

In Summerville, it was all hands on deck for the Knightsville United Methodist Church’s 10th annual Thanksgiving food handout. Volunteers from KUMC as well as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Summerville worked all morning to pack over 1,000 meals to go.

Elizabeth Henry started this tradition with her late brother a decade ago. She said they started with about 60 volunteers the first year. This year, they had nearly 150!

The Thanksgiving traditions continued at Family Restaurant in Summerville. Organizers said each year, they serve free turkey dinners to anyone who stops in as a way to show appreciation to their customers.

That appreciation was mutual.

“You know, this means a lot to me,” said Robert Durland, a customer at the restaurant. “Every year they give away this free meal and you know, its really a nice meal.”

Employees at Family Restaurant said any leftovers would be donated to first responders.