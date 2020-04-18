Freedom Church gives food to the community

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly 1,000 families were given a little extra help during the pandemic.

Freedom Church partnered with Elevation Church Outreach and Convoy of Hope to distribute 40,000 pounds of food and other supplies.

For the past month, since the coronavirus outbreak started effecting people financially, the church has been feeding families.

Shawn Wood, the lead pastor of Freedom Church, after the severe storms on April 13, he wanted to do something bigger to help the community.

“One thing we’re letting everybody know is that we are doing feeding every single day and we know with COVID-19 and with the tornadoes that have come through just the economic crisis that it is..people need hope right now.” Shawn Wood, Lead Pastor, Freedom Church

The volunteers say the number of cars to drive through the food distribution well exceeded their expectations but they were able to serve everyone.