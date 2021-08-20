Freshman move in day at Charleston Southern University

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Southern University freshman students moved onto campus today ahead of the start of the new school year. We are told they had a breaking number of students moving into the dorms this year.

Each student we spoke with is looking forward to different things.

“Getting an education with a Christian background is super important to me and that’s what CSU has to offer and I’m super excited about that,” said Matthew Parry, freshman

The demand to be on campus following a pandemic year is so high that school leaders had to find alternatives to the already full freshman dorms.

“We do have students in the hotel, that is also a little further off but the reason for that is also because of the room spacing we have,” said Trace Lewis, senior.

The school has rented out the top floor of a nearby hotel to accommodate more than 100 students. Gabriella Pachcum says she’s excited even though it’s an unconventional living arrangement.

“I am so excited I am actually from New York and when I first came here, I was thinking about moving into the dorms but then I came here instead and I am excited,” said Gabriella Pachcum, freshman.

Seniors who were helping freshmen moved in to say they too are looking forward to a new school year.

“Being on campus and being here is different from last semester because everything was not in person but now, we can be back in class, learn more, be with professors and I’m just happy to be here,” said Lewis, senior.

“I am so excited to be back in person this year for my senior year and it’s been tough this last year with COVID and we are all so excited to be back and welcome the freshman back,” said Brenna Bourgeois, senior.

Trace Lewis shares his piece of advice to incoming freshmen.

“For new freshman don’t be afraid to get out there and meet new people,” said Lewis, senior.

Monday is the first day of classes for most students. There is a mask mandate in effect for students and staff.