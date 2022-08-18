CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are still looking for a missing woman and nearly a week later, they have made one arrest in the case.

Megan Rich (41) was last seen last week August 12 on James Island. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) arrested the father of one Rich’s kids and he was charged with obstruction of justice.

Brian Curtis Baker was granted a $100,000 bond after police say he provided false information to them regarding Rich’s whereabouts. Friends of Rich’s say they are in disbelief about her disappearance.

“This is just not something should we ever, ever do. She would never worry her family or her kids like this,” says Jordan Long, one of Rich’s friends.

Long says her disappearing is out of the ordinary for Rich.

“The embarrassment for her alone if she knew people were looking for her. Once people start posting her on Facebook, she would instantly appear,” says Long.

On August 18, officers found Rich’s car parked at an apartment complex in West Ashley after someone called to report it. Now, Rich’s friends want people to know how loving and outgoing she is and they are not giving up until she is found.

“People love you and care for you, your kids need you. Come home,” says Long.

CPD is still considering Rich a missing person. If anyone has information on her whereabouts you are asked to call the police.