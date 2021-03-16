Frustrations grow over lack of vaccine supply in S.C.

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Vaccine supply versus demand is a growing problem as more South Carolinians are trying to get their doses and there aren’t enough vaccines to go around.
One Mt. Pleasant man, George Kelley, has been searching for days to try and book a slot without success.
The 64-year-old is battling cancer and is a heart transplant patient. He became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine on March 8th with the launch of phase 1B.
“I’m immunocompromised and…I can’t get one,” said Kelley.
With his health at risk and COVID-19 a threat, it’s become a daunting task for Kelley to schedule a vaccine appointment.
“You call Walmart, you call CVS, you call Walgreens, you call everyone that’s on the DHEC site…none, zero have vaccines, zero have availability for an appointment,” explained Kelley.
He said he’s also been scouring the web several times a day only to come up unsuccessful.
“It’s almost become like a second job trying to get a vaccine,” said Kelley.
Kelly is not the only one who can’t get his hands on an appointment. News 2 has received several complaints about the same issue.
According to the DHEC website, only 12.6% of South Carolinians have been fully vaccinated.
“I don’t think our government officials have any clue what it’s like to try and find a vaccine in this area. It’s just…they’re not available.”
For people like Kelley getting a vaccine is more than peace of mind, it could save his life.
“Even with my immune system, I’m not asking for any special treatment, I just want to get one,” said Kelley.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has a vaccine finder feature on its website. The green dots are supposed to show available appointments while the red dots reflect a provider that is fully booked. But, in many cases when you click on a green dot, they lead you to a provider with no appointments available.
We reached out to DHEC to ask how often the site is updated and if the state plans to increase vaccine supply to meet demand.
The full response is below:
Vaccine demand significantly outweighs supply not just in South Carolina but across the country. Limited supply remains the biggest challenge at this time. We continue to urge eligible individuals to not wait to schedule their appointments and begin seeking their appointments as soon as they’re eligible.
We had provided public reminders to Phase 1a individuals about the importance of scheduling appointments when we announced a week in advance that the state would be advancing to Phase 1b, on March 8. We encourage everyone who’s eligible in Phase 1a and Phase 1b to schedule their appointments as soon as they can with a provider near them.
We have a dedicated team at DHEC that takes the information provided to use by vaccine providers to update our vax locator map. The vax locator map is updated several times daily based on what we know from providers. It’s important to note that a provider’s ability to schedule appointments can change every day, or even multiple times in the same day, all based on their specific vaccine availability.
In late February, there were several appointments with providers around the state that were going unfilled, and that was part of the state’s consideration for advancing to Phase 1b. Now that we’re in 1b, appointments are filling up within minutes. Providers are working to put shots in arms as quickly as they can with the limited doses we have. We hope to be receiving increased weekly doses of vaccine from the federal government soon. As vaccine doses begin to increase in the coming weeks and months, more people will be able to get their shots more quickly.Department of Health and Environmental Control