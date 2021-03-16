Frustrations grow over lack of vaccine supply in S.C.

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Vaccine supply versus demand is a growing problem as more South Carolinians are trying to get their doses and there aren’t enough vaccines to go around.

One Mt. Pleasant man, George Kelley, has been searching for days to try and book a slot without success.

The 64-year-old is battling cancer and is a heart transplant patient. He became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine on March 8th with the launch of phase 1B.

“I’m immunocompromised and…I can’t get one,” said Kelley.

With his health at risk and COVID-19 a threat, it’s become a daunting task for Kelley to schedule a vaccine appointment.

“You call Walmart, you call CVS, you call Walgreens, you call everyone that’s on the DHEC site…none, zero have vaccines, zero have availability for an appointment,” explained Kelley.

He said he’s also been scouring the web several times a day only to come up unsuccessful.

“It’s almost become like a second job trying to get a vaccine,” said Kelley.

Kelly is not the only one who can’t get his hands on an appointment. News 2 has received several complaints about the same issue.

According to the DHEC website, only 12.6% of South Carolinians have been fully vaccinated.

“I don’t think our government officials have any clue what it’s like to try and find a vaccine in this area. It’s just…they’re not available.”

For people like Kelley getting a vaccine is more than peace of mind, it could save his life.

“Even with my immune system, I’m not asking for any special treatment, I just want to get one,” said Kelley.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has a vaccine finder feature on its website. The green dots are supposed to show available appointments while the red dots reflect a provider that is fully booked. But, in many cases when you click on a green dot, they lead you to a provider with no appointments available.

We reached out to DHEC to ask how often the site is updated and if the state plans to increase vaccine supply to meet demand.

The full response is below: