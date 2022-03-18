WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – West Ashley community members and businesses came together to raise money for Ukraine on Friday.

Dozens of people showed up to the #CHS4Ukraine event which was held right outside of Lava Salon in Avondale. Casey Bramhall works at the salon and decided to put together the event to raise money for humanitarian and relief efforts for Ukraine as the war continues to unfold.

Money was raised through wristband sales and donations. Many of the area businesses like Pearlz Oyster Bar, Avondale Wine and Cheese, the Charles Towne Fermentory, and Gene’s Haufbrau donated a portion of their sales on Friday evening to the cause.

Organizers said they teamed up with the local nonprofit West Ashley Connects and Euro Foods Bakery & Café to allocate the money from the event. For the past few weeks, West Ashley Connects and Euro Foods have been raising money and collecting donation items to send to Ukraine.

“The money needs to go right now to medical supplies, food and water. Tomorrow it could be different. So, we want the money to be in a safe secure spot that’s protected,” explained Bramhall.

Though Eastern Europe is thousands of miles away, its not hard to find someone here in the Lowcountry who has a personal connection to the situation. Devra Wright helped organize the event and said her brother is in Poland assisting Ukrainian refugees.

“He says its very chaotic and its very sobering and its sad. Everybody is looking for help,” said Wright.

To donate to the #CHS4Ukraine, click here.