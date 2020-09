SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Last month, the ashes of a Gulf War veteran were found in an unclaimed Summerville storage unit.

The James Island Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 445 made sure that the veteran was able to have a proper military burial.

The veteran’s funeral took place on Saturday, September 5 at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens.

