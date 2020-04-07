Funeral services going graveside and online to limit gatherings

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – New social distancing guidelines have made several changes to everyday life, which includes how we choose to celebrated loved ones that we’ve lost.

Funerals are changing across the country and it’s no different here in the Lowcountry.

Dickerson Mortuary in North Charleston says they are following CDC guidelines by making sure they have no more than 10 people attending a service.

Darryl Dickerson, owner of Dickerson Mortuary, said that during this time, they are trying their best to have conversations with families on what options are available.

“We’re stressing graveside services or cremation…we don’t want to have a lot of congregating going on.” Darryl Dickerson, Owner, Dickerson Funeral Home

They’ve even started to use Facebook Live to stream funerals to loved ones who aren’t able to attend the service in person.

Dickerson added that all staff members have to wear gloves and masks during services and they make to sanitize everything they possibly can to keep everyone safe.

Despite stressing how important the changes are in keeping everyone healthy, he says that he understands why having limited funerals can be tough on any family.

“It’s difficult for families now because first they have someone that’s passed away…and now telling them they can’t celebrate their loved ones services is another issue. It’s like a double burden on families now.” Darryl Dickerson, Owner, Dickerson Funeral Home

Dickerson wanted to remind the public this is a serious issue and, in times like this, they should listen to their funeral director and mortician when trying to plan a service for their lost loved one.