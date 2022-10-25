CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The house at 15 Radcliffe Street has stood since the early 1900s, but there is uncertainty surrounding what could happen to the vacant structure in the coming months.

The home was built by Reverend Henry Bennett, a prominent African American preacher in Charleston, for his family and was rented out in the years after according to historian Brittany V. Lavelle Tulla.

“The house is gorgeous. You can’t tell right now, but it has such good bones,” said Elizabeth Soul-Brainard, the President of the Radcliffeborough Neighborhood Association.

Frank Brumley owns the home now and wants to move it to 120 St. Philip Street, where he owns property. He wants to restore the home to its former glory just around the corner.

“We have made the application to the Board of Architectural Review (BAR). It’s had an initial hearing at which time they asked for a Preservation Plan,” said Brumley. “We’ve hired the preservation planner and we have had our architect do a complete set of measured drawings for the house.”

Some neighbors in Radcliffeborough are uneasy about the proposed move and want to be sure that the house is preserved.

“The neighborhood is okay with it being moved if that’s how it gets saved,” said Soul-Brainard. “I personally would love to see it as a restored single-family house. I think the neighbors would all appreciate that.”

“Hopefully (Brumley) will do the right thing and fix it up for the neighborhood instead of destroying it and making a parking garage out of it,” said David Skinner.

Brumley plans to keep 15 Radcliffe Street as a single-family home like it used to be. Approval from the Bennett family for the project has also been obtained according to Brumley.

“They think it’s a great move. They love the house,” said Brumley. “This is a granddaughter (of Henry Bennett) and she was the executor of the trust that we bought the property from. She has written a letter of support to the BAR.”

If the proposal is approved by the BAR then Brumley will move the house, restore it and place a commemorative plaque in the front yard.

Some neighbors and Brumley seem to agree on what to do with the house. But, there is another issue.

“We’d like to build a parking garage. Parking is badly needed by the churches, by the retail and by the college,” said Brumley.

Opposition to the possible construction of a garage, which would need separate approval from the City of Charleston, is strong among neighbors. Brumley would build the structure where the house and a College of Charleston parking lot are now.

The current parking lot on Radcliffe Street.

Neighbors like Skinner and Soul-Brainard are not in favor of the development.

“Most people like the idea of some sort of housing,” said Soul-Brainard. “People are concerned about crime in a parking garage. People are concerned about more traffic coming in and out.”

“People come to Charleston to see our history,” said Skinner. “They don’t need to see a parking garage here.”