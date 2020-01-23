GALLERY: Roper St. Francis Hospital unveils student artwork

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Roper St. Francis Healthcare commissioned 40 Charleston County School of the Arts 10th and 11th graders to create pieces for Roper Hospital’s renovated Emergency Department.

Visual Arts Instructor Anne Cimballa says that her students put their hearts and souls into the art. Their goal was to paint with colors and textures that would provide comfort in a hospital setting.

“We talked a lot about the psychology behind color. Colors that are tranquil, serene. Colors that you would want to see if you were a patient in the emergency room or waiting for a loved one in the emergency room,” says Cimballa.

The students attended tonight’s unveiling to see their artwork on display. 10th grader Enuka Taylor described his colorful painting as a nature scene with a deeper meaning.

“The mood kinda gives you warm, or love. In one word, I’d say mystery. You don’t know what’s happening at the same time,” says Taylor.

In addition to the professional caliber of the paintings, Cimballa says that it’s been incredible to watch her students take pride in their work.

“I’ve said a million times and I literally can’t say it enough. We’re so happy to have this experience to have Roper put their trust in us to create works of art that they would be proud to hang,” says Cimballa.

Guests were asked to vote which pieces on display should be featured in the newly renovated emergency room. The additional paintings will be divided up amongst other Roper St. Francis Healthcare facilities in the near future.