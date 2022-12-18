Photo: Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Sheriff Leroy Ravenell with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) spent the weekend inspecting weapons and narcotics recently seized by deputies.

According to OCSO, the Special Operation units seized the following since December 1:

8 firearms (including rifles, a shotgun, several handguns)

A drum magazine for a handgun

Ammunition

Multiple containers holding a highly concentrated marijuana derivative

Marijuana

Digital scales

Grinders

Marijuana-laced brownies

“At least two of these firearms were stolen, and some of the marijuana was altered to an extremely high concentration of the THC content,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell with OCSO said.

“These are serious firearms and dangerous narcotics.”

OCSO says one of the weapons seized may violate federal law.

The Special Operations units and OCSO investigators have made four arrests since recovering the weapons and illegal narcotics.