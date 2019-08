Charleston, SC (WCBD) – We have a count on 2 traffic alert for drivers in downtown Charleston.

There are several streets closed to traffic because of a gas leak.

Charleston Police and Fire departments responded to the scene.

King Street at Wentworth Street and Fulton Street closed for a few hours. Market and Archdale also closed to traffic.

As of 6 a.m., Fulton Street is the only road closed to traffic.

Dominion Energy is on scene to contain leak.