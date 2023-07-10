NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department says at least five cars were broken into over the weekend in the gated community of Coosaw Creek, resulting in hundreds of dollars worth of damage.

An attendant monitors the neighborhood gate 24/7, leaving some residents questioning how this could happen.

Chris Edwards parked his brand new car in his driveway Saturday night. Hours later, it was damaged when someone tried to break in.

“It’s super frustrating. We live in a gated community, brand new car,” Edwards said.

Edwards says the glass of his window didn’t shatter, but it’s still going to require repairs.

“Pulling on doorknobs and unlocked doors is one thing. Damaging property is another,” Edwards said.

Just down the road, other victims weren’t so lucky.

“We don’t feel ok, we’re a little sad,” said Ike Oz.

The Oz family is visiting from Florida. Their vacation took an unexpected turn when they woke up Saturday to their car’s window shattered.

“This is very bad for the end of the trip. Our dogs are waiting for us. I have to go. My wife has to start work tomorrow. She has to be at home. I have lots of things to do. It’s very frustrating for us,” Oz said.

Police say there were at least three more break-ins over the weekend, leaving car windows smashed and residents to pick up the pieces.

Edwards said it’s not the first time Coosaw Creek has experienced this.

“This is a perpetual problem. We dealt with this a lot last fall and here it comes again,” Edwards said.

Ring camera video from 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning shows someone pulling on a car door handle, shining a flashlight into the back seat, then walking away.

Residents hope videos like this will lead police to catch the suspects.

“I think it’s people sneaking in. They’re not coming through the gate in a car. They’re walking through the neighborhood,” Edwards said.

The North Charleston Police Department laid out some steps the agency is taking to prevent it from happening again.

“Once those spots have been identified we increase our patrols in those areas. We place message boards in those areas if available letting citizens know to lock their vehicle doors and secure their valuables.” North Charleston Police Department

Police also said they are processing each car that was broken into, looking for any evidence that may lead to an arrest.

As of Monday, no suspects have been identified.