Gator breaks lasso being removed from Hilton Head pool

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – An alligator put up quite a fight being removed from a pool on Hilton Head Monday.

Michael Collins said he was letting his dogs outside when he saw a large gator in his pool in Hilton Head Plantation.

“I have a five-month-old golden retriever and a border collie/Saluki mix,” Collins said. “He was on top of the water staring at us. I pulled them back inside quickly.”

He added that the night prior, he took his dog Boots out to use the bathroom. But the pup didn’t go very far before coming right back inside.

“I’m very thankful because I believe the gator was in my yard at that time and my dog knew it,” Collins added.

Monday, he called his security department to remove and relocate the gator.

On the first try, the gator fought hard, flipping around and breaking the lasso. Security called for backup, and they were eventually able to remove it.

“Luckily no one, including the gator, was injured,” Collins told News 3. It was taken to a nearby lagoon.

If you happen to run into a problem with an alligator, contact your local security or nearest state Department of Natural Resources office.

For an after-hours emergency, call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-922-5431.