GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Tuesday appealed to the public for information on a Monday night shooting that left one person dead.

28-year-old Daquawn Cuttino was found around 10:30 p.m. on Brick Chimney Road with apparent gunshot wounds, according to GCSO.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

GCSO is asking anyone with information on the crime to contact them at (843) 546-5102.