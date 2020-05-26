GCSO warns of scammers falsely calling about warrants, requesting payment online

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) issued a warning about a scam in the area falsely claiming a warrant was issued for them and it needs to be paid online.

The scammers use names of actual officers and a caller ID that displays the phone number for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, and both are false, GCSO said.

GCSO reminds people that they will never call them asking for money to pay off a warrant. Anyone contacted by the scammers is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.