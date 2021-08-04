Generator models recalled for finger amputation, crushing hazards

(KLFY) — Generac has issued a recall for a number of its portable generators after reports of finger amputations involving its handle.

The recall affects Generac 6500-watt and 8000-watt Generac portable generators with unit type numbers XT8000E, XT8000EFI, GP6500, GP6500E, GP8000E and HomeLink 6500E portable generators, and DR models PRO 6500M and PRO 6500E portable generators, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall affects about 321,000 generators across the U.S.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable generators unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator. Consumers can contact Generac for a free repair kit by calling toll-free at 844-242-3493 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or going online at www.generac.com/handleguard or www.generac.com.

Generac has received eight reports of injuries, seven resulting in finger amputations and one resulting in finger crushing.

See the full list of affected model numbers at the CPSC website.