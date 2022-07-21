GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Georgetown denied an appeal from behavioral health facility Broadstep Academy for a business license renewal on Thursday in a 6 to 1 vote.

The facility, has the most calls for service from the Georgetown Police Department with over 150 and over 70 incident reports.

“They have been deemed by our police department as a nuisance in the city because of the number of violations and police reports that we have on file,” said Mayor Carol Jayroe.

According to the GPD, the calls and incidents have been for fights, runaways, disturbances and assaults. The issues have been happening since the facility opened in November of 2022.

“It was an issue not long after they had opened that they started having police reports and they’ve multiplied over the time that they’ve been open,” said Mayor Jayroe.

Mayor Jayroe says that the facility was notified on March 30 to renew, but failed to renew by April 30. While Broadstep Academy admits that they filed to renew late, they think that there is more to the story.

According to Broadstep Academy, when they tried to apply late on June 6 they were denied a license to operate and appealed later that month.

“We don’t believe we are a nuisance. We don’t believe the children are a nuisance,” said Lewis Gossett, a company attorney. “But it is a very difficult population and it does require at times police involvement.”

Gossett says that the facility is not a nuisance because of their children who live there and that staff is trained well.

“Our facilities have more video cameras than you could put in a Best Buy. So we think we’ve got systems in place to train and prevent, but to react and to handle if something does occur,” said Gossett.

But, city council’s stance that made the facility a nuisance was the lack of staffing and training at Broadsteps Academy.