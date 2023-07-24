GEORGETOWN CO., S.C. (WCBD)- Georgetown County officials are calling this port the land of opportunity as new plans for the space are beginning to surface after years of not being able to use it to its full potential.

The property dates back centuries.

It was built as a Port of Entry in 1732 and has changed hands several times.

Last year the port ownership was transferred to Georgetown County, giving them a blank canvas.

The grass is overgrown, and the buildings are old, but that didn’t stop county leaders from seeing it’s potential.

“The redevelopment of this property can really be a catalyst for future economic growth and prosperity,” Georgetown Economic Development Director, Tiffany Harrison said.

The county hasn’t made a decision on how to use the space, some council members like Bob Anderson, saying they believe it should bring economic opportunities to the area.

“We just got to make sure we do the right thing with it”, Anderson said. “I would still like to see this having something to do with commerce, where there’s a lot of people working out here.”

Before they can start building, developers say it’ll take $13.6 million to clean up the land and address a handful of environmental concerns.

Harrison said, “They’re not things that would keep anything from being redeveloped. It’s just, they’re going to be specific ways that we’re going to have to address redevelopment based on the findings in certain areas.”

When all is said and done, officials believe this space will bring new life to Georgetown.

Harrison said, “When you look out over the harbor, and you see front street, when you see Winyah Bay, I think you can start to get a feel for how unique this property is.”

County officials say this redevelopment project will be a lengthy process and they do want residents to be a part of it every step of the way.