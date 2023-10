GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is having a listening session on Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. for community members.

The meeting will be at Spirit Filled Ambassadors for Christ on Maple St. in Andrews.

This is an opportunity for community members to voice their concerns or insight and GCSO to get insight on how to serve their community better.