Georgetown County deputies investigate shooting that left 2 injured

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two injured.

The shooting took place Monday afternoon, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a medical call for a gunshot wound at 9150 S Highway 701 at 2:52 p.m., according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.

No arrests have been made yet, Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said. Lesley is waiting on confirmation for the location that the shooting took place.

