Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 4:00PM

Georgetown County deputies investigate shooting that left 2 injured

News

by: Kevin Accettulla

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two injured.

The shooting took place Monday afternoon, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a medical call for a gunshot wound at 9150 S Highway 701 at 2:52 p.m., according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.

No arrests have been made yet, Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said. Lesley is waiting on confirmation for the location that the shooting took place.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to confirm more information. A News13 crew is heading to the scene.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

View or add a business

TRENDING HEADLINES