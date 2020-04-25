Georgetown County deputies look for man reported missing

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County deputies are asking for the public’s help searching for a man who was reported missing.
Family members say they haven’t seen David Kyon King, 24, since Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the GCSO.
That’s when he left his Fuzzy Drive home in Georgetown Thursday to go to the 51 Express store, 7359 Browns Ferry Road, the sheriff’s office says.
King is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and 170 pounds. He drives a 2009 white Chevy Impala with tinted windows.
Anyone with information about King’s whereabouts is being asked to call 843-546-5102 and ask for the shift supervisor. Count on News13 for updates.
