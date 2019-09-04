Georgetown County offering shuttles to shelters

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – On Wednesday shuttles will run a circuit to shelter locations in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Emergency Management.

Pickup locations will be:

Food Lion in Murrells Inlet, 760 Mink Ave. (Hwy. 707 and Hwy. 17)

Waccamaw Middle School, 247 Wildcat Way, Pawleys Island

Waccamaw Elementary School, 1364 Waverly Rd., Pawleys Island

St. Mary’s AME Church, 8833 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island

Tractor Supply Co., 1295 N. Fraser St., Georgetown

St. Cyprian’s Catholic Church, 1905 Front St., Georgetown

Food Lion in Maryville, 2234 S. Fraser St., Georgetown

The shuttles will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and will not operate after then.