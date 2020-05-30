Georgetown County Parks and Recreation plan limited reopening

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Parks and Recreation will begin to reopen facilities to the public on Monday, June 1.

There will be requirements for social distancing and sanitization in place.

Phase 1 will include a limited reopening and resumption of limited programming at the county’s four regional recreation centers and the Waccamaw Regional Tennis Center at Stables Park.

Regional recreation centers will open with modified hours:

7:00 AM – 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Monday – Thursday

7:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Friday

Hours for the Tennis Center:

8:30 AM – 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM – 8:30 PM, Monday – Thursday

8:30 AM – 7:00 PM on Friday and Saturday

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Sunday

Anyone who is entering the facilities, including staff, must complete a temperature screening for admittance.

Use of the Regional Recreation Center’s cardio/weight room will be permitted on an advance reservation basis. 45-minute sessions will be scheduled each hour with cleaning of equipment taking place after each session beginning at 7:00 AM.

Exercise classes, walking and other scheduled programs will resume with a maximum of 10 people per session and advance registration will be required.

There will be no locker room or shower access, and close contact sports, including pickleball and basketball, along with event rentals will remain prohibited at this time.

Programming and schedules will be posted outside regional recreation centers and on the department’s social media pages as new programs are scheduled.

At the Waccamaw Regional Tennis Center, capacity will be limited to 50% state guidelines, with a maximum of four people per court (including the instructor) for doubles play and instructional sessions.

Access to the pro shop will be limited and there will be no access to showers, ice machines or water fountains. Players should bring their own water. Advance registration will be required for all play and programming.

“We understand that this may be inconvenient for some, but hope that everyone will cooperate and embrace our new procedures in our effort to open safely and effectively for our community and staff… Rest assured that our daily operations will be constantly evaluated, and that we will be making recommendations on the safe expansion of operations over time,” said David Bromberg, head of the county’s tennis program.

Courts may be reserved in 90-minute blocks. Players are asked not to arrive more than 15 minutes prior to their reservation time, and should not loiter after their session.

All players and staff will enter through the North gate (to the right if facing the building), and exit through the South gate (to the left if facing the backside building).

State restrictions permit athletic fields, including 8 Oaks Park, to begin reopening for practices on May 31 and resume games on June 15. Strict guidance, including capacity, distancing and sanitation restrictions apply to all field use. Advance registration is also required so that capacity limitations may be insured.

Click here for more information or call your local recreation center.