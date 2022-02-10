Georgetown County seeking talent to perform at dedication ceremony, festival

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County is looking for performers to provide entertainment at an upcoming dedication ceremony and festival.

On April 23, the track field at Beck Recreation Center will officially be renamed in honor of Georgetown native and Olympic gold medalist, Anthuan Maybank.

To celebrate, Georgetown County Parks and Recreation is planning “a full day of family fun and activities.” Groups such as cheer squads, bands, drumlines, choirs, and step teams, along with individual artists, are invited to perform.

Those interested in performing should contact director of Georgetown County Parks and Recreation Beth Goodale at bgoodale@gtcounty.org or (843) 545-3550. by March 15.