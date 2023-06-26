MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office invited residents of the Murrells Inlet area to a listening session Monday evening to discuss what residents feel are important topics in the community.

Some residents wanted to publicly praise the sheriff’s office, like Todd Pierce, who owns a driving school in the area.

“We spend a lot of time on the road, training these 15 to 16-year-olds how to drive. So it was important for us to say thank you because we know sometimes we’re out on the roads doing things that maybe we shouldn’t be doing, teaching these children to drive,” said Pierce.

Other discussion points included underage drinking, the impact of tourism in the area, the sheriff’s office hiring practices, and golf cart rules. Sheriff Carter Weaver highlighted a few issues that he was glad to cover during the meeting.

“The general concern for the quality of life issues, traffic, litter, speeding. Those are issues that affect all of us,” said Sheriff Weaver.

Stacy Johnson, the Executive Director of the nonprofit Murrells Inlet 2020, said events like these are essential to get the pulse of the community.

“I want to see what the community, what they’re saying, what are their concerns because that will help us, in the long run, be able to look at programs and things that we may be able to do to help with those concerns,” said Johnson.

Click here for more information on the session.