GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Georgetown are looking to identify three men who burglarized a storage unit the weekend of June 7.

According to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, three men stole items from seven storage units at 3965 Highmarket Street between 11:50 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. on June 7 and 8.

GCSO says the suspects were driving an older model Chevy truck.

Anyone with information on the individuals is asked to call 834-546-5102.