GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Georgetown is looking to expand public access to the waterfront by adding more dock space.

“It’s what makes everyone come here. So, I think it’s the most important thing down here,” said Brent Jackson of Murrells Inlet, when asked about the waterfront.

On Thursday, Georgetown City Council voted in favor of authorizing staff to request the South Carolina Department of Transportation turn over a portion of multiple state-owned roads to the city.

The request includes Cannon and Meeting Streets, both beginning at Front Street to the Inner Harbor.

Mayor Carol Jayroe said the purpose of this is to expand public dockage in Georgetown. Currently, the city only has one public dock.

“We’re growing. The city is growing, and we need more public dock space,” said Mayor Jayroe.

News 2 asked the mayor if the proposed change would affect the private marina at the end of Meeting Street. She responded, “well, they have a lease on the property. The other street, Cannon Street, they do not have a lease at this point in time. They did, they do not any longer. So, it will eventually, not anytime soon.”

The city is still very early in the planning process, but leaders are hopeful about the future end results.

“This is what we do. This is where we live, we work, we play, and the water is, again, our biggest asset,” Mayor Jayroe said. “And we need to be able to get to it.”

According to the mayor, the city will file the paperwork for the request, then SCDOT will decide if it will turn over the ownership. She said the city will oversee the maintenance of the roads if the request is fulfilled.