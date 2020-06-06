Georgetown ‘March for Police Justice’ planned for Saturday

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A ‘March for Police Justice’ is planned for Georgetown Saturday.

It will start at the site of the old City Hall at 11 a.m., with signup beginning at 10 a.m. according to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Jason Lesley.

The march will travel down Front Street and end at East Bay Park.

Georgetown County Sheriff and Georgetown County Police Chief previously joined in a march for peace and justice on Thursday, June 4.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver, Georgetown County Police Chief Kelvin Waites and other law enforcement officers joined participants in the march from Georgetown County Sheriff’s office to the City Police Station, according to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Participants called for a dialogue about race and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.