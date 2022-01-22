Georgetown officials, residents discuss adverse winter weather conditions

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Precipitation, wind and ice. Neighbors in Georgetown County are feeling the effects of Friday’s winter storm.

“I hate the cold,” Georgetown County resident Chicora Pressley said. “I mean, I don’t like it. I prefer summer over the winter cold.”

Officials are encouraging everyone to stay home.

“We are really encouraging residents to stay off the roads,” Jackie Broach, Georgetown County’s public information officer said. “If they don’t have to travel, just stay indoors and stay warm and that’s the safest option.”

But staying warm at home doesn’t come without risks, especially when using space heaters.

“Our recommendation on the safety is number one: read the manufacturer’s recommendations,” Georgetown Fire Department assistant fire chief Brent McClellan said. “Know exactly what your unit can do and can’t do. Please keep three feet of clearance at all times from combustibles around those.”

Officials say, if you decide to go out and brave the storm, you should be extremely careful.

“Even if you feel comfortable driving on the roadways,” Broach said. “Remember, you may be sharing the road with someone who is not used to driving in ice.”

Both neighbors and officials sharing the same message.

“Stay in the house,” Pressley said. “If you don’t have to be on the roads, just stay in the house.”

“Stay home,” Georgetown Mayor Carol Jayroe said. “Stay safe and it’s a great day to cook a big pot of soup.”