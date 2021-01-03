Georgetown Police Department searching for suspects connected to New Years Day robbery

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Georgetown Police Department

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for three men and one woman in connection to a robbery.

The incident happened at 1712 South Fraser Street on Friday, January 1.

Officers say Kujuan Ramon Rivera, Jeffery Johnnill Hemingway, and Nisean Jair Durant are wanted for Strong Arm Robbery.

During the investigation, each of the three men were identified as the suspects.

They are also working to discover the identity of a woman who was involved with the robbery.

Courtesy: Georgetown Police Department

Anyone with information on the incident, call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES