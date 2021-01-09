Georgetown Police search for suspect in connection to murder

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect in connection to a murder.

Officers say Montrez Cyrus Simmons, 38, entered a residence at 8 Cribb Street on January 8 and assaulted a victim that resulted in death.

Officials confirm that Simmons has an active arrest warrant for murder.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Officers say to not approach Simmons but to contact 911.

If you have any information, contact the Georgetown Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES