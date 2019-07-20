Georgetown Police searching for man wanted for trafficking methamphetamine

Photo Credit: Georgetown Police Department

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department say they are looking for a man wanted for trafficking methamphetamine, PWID marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials say that Ryan Scott Johnson is known to frequent N. Congdon Street within in the city as well as Parasol Drive and Edisto Road within Georgetown County.

Johnson is approximately 5’8″ with multiple tattoos around his chest and arms.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Georgetown Police Department tip line at 843-545-4400.

