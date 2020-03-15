Georgia now has 99 confirmed COVID-19 cases, DPH says

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Public Health announced Sunday that there are now 99 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia.

On Friday, the state reported 42 confirmed cases, and on Saturday, there were 64 confirmed cases. Sunday’s total of 99 cases is a 55% increase from Saturday.

There is still only one death from the coronavirus in the state.

Confirmed cases in Georgia are broken down by county below.

  • Fulton County- 20
  • Cobb County- 19
  • Dekalb County- 10
  • Bartow County- 9
  • Cherokee County- 6
  • Dougherty County- 6
  • Fayette County- 5
  • Floyd County- 4
  • Gwinnett County- 4
  • Coweta County- 2
  • Clayton County- 2
  • Clarke County- 2
  • Lowndes County- 2
  • Lee County- 2
  • Gordon County- 2
  • Newton County- 1
  • Charlton County- 1
  • Henry County- 1
  • Polk County- 1

According to the Sunday afternoon report by DPH, 47% of confirmed cases are in adults 60 years of age or older. 45% of cases are in adults between the ages of 18 and 59, while only 1% are under 17.

The state reported 6% of confirmed cases are of unknown age at this time.

DPH also reported Sunday that 53% of confirmed cases are in females, and 47% are in males.

DPH will provide updates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia every day at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES