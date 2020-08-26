Get paid to watch female superhero movies

FILE – In this May 25, 2017 file photo, actress Lynda Carter, who starred as Wonder Woman in the TV series, arrives at the world premiere of “Wonder Woman” at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, FIle)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – AT&T wants to give one lucky viewer his or her dream job: getting paid to watch movies. Specifically, superhero movies with female leads.

Viewers can submit an application here.

The chosen viewer will be required to watch six movies — Wonder Woman, Captain Marvel, Dark Phoenix, Catwoman, Elektra, and Birds of Prey — in six days, then create video reviews of each movie.

The reviews can be lengthy or short and to the point; what really matters is sharing an honest opinion of each movie.

As an added bonus, the chosen viewer will be provided with a $1,000 prize, streaming access to watch the required movies, a gift card to watch recently released movies, popcorn and snacks, a superhero-themed blanket, and “female superhero swag.”