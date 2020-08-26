Get paid to watch female superhero movies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – AT&T wants to give one lucky viewer his or her dream job: getting paid to watch movies. Specifically, superhero movies with female leads.
Viewers can submit an application here.
The chosen viewer will be required to watch six movies — Wonder Woman, Captain Marvel, Dark Phoenix, Catwoman, Elektra, and Birds of Prey — in six days, then create video reviews of each movie.
The reviews can be lengthy or short and to the point; what really matters is sharing an honest opinion of each movie.
As an added bonus, the chosen viewer will be provided with a $1,000 prize, streaming access to watch the required movies, a gift card to watch recently released movies, popcorn and snacks, a superhero-themed blanket, and “female superhero swag.”