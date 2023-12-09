MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- The Lowcountry is certainly in the holiday spirit with lots of events happening this weekend.

In Mount Pleasant, the Gift Hope Charleston market held at Hibben United Methodist gave people the opportunity to give the gift of giving back this holiday season.

It’s Christmas shopping, with a bit of a twist.

“Gift Hope is alternative gift fair where shoppers can come meet about 10 different organizations,” event organizer, Amanda Moore said.

Instead of physical gifts, you can give a donation to a charity, on someone’s behalf.

“It’s a great option for people who are hard to buy for, someone you just want to give a little gift too but don’t know what to get them,” Moore said,

Moore says she got the idea from a different church and knew she had to bring it to the Lowcountry.

“When I was attending a church in Montgomery, Alabama they started doing this probably 10 years ago or more and I thought it was a really great idea so when I moved to Charleston several years ago it’s something I wanted to get started,” Moore said.

One of the vendors, Charleston Animal Society, says this is an incredible way to give something meaningful this Christmas.

Charleston Animal Society representative, Lisa Pearse, said, “We’re just grateful to be included. We’ve got water mission, the navigation center for veterans.”

Moore says above all, she wants this event to spread hope.

“It really just furthers Hibben’s mission of improving our world and spreading god’s message by working in our community,” Moore said.

If you couldn’t come out to the event you can still donate to a local charity online, click here.