Give a pint and get a pint at the News 2 Blood Drive Blitz

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – Give a pint and get a pint! Join Count on 2 and the American Red Cross for a blood drive blitz.

All presenting blood donors will receive a coupon for a free pint of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, a complimentary pass to Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, and free food from Domino’s and Chick-fil-A, while supplies last.

You can stop by one of two locations: The Omar Shrine Center in Mount Pleasant or St. John the Beloved Catholic Church between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27th.

Your generous donation may give more life to kids fighting cancer, older adults battling chronic illnesses or accident victims with traumatic injuries. Mark your calendar to join the American Red Cross and News 2 for the Blood Drive Blitz.

Thursday, June 27

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Omar Shrine Convention Center

176 Patriots Point St.

Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

St. John the Beloved Catholic Church

S28 Sumter Ave.

Summerville, SC 29483

Schedule your appointment now! Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or use the Blood Donor App and enter sponsor code: BloodBlitz to schedule your appointment today.