Good Question: What is Charleston County doing to combat mosquito season?

If you think the Mosquitos are particularly bad right now, you are not wrong.

A viewer in Mount Pleasant Stewart says he can’t go outside without getting attacked and wonders what actions Charleston County is taking to address and solve this problem.

There are four seasons in the Lowcountry, summer, hurricane, allergy, and mosquito season. But did you know there is over 50 species of mosquitos and none of them are good?

Ed Harne with Charleston County Mosquito Control says those bloodsuckers seem everywhere because conditions are favorable.

Back in the day, there was a set schedule for spraying. Everything they do now is based on rainfall, temperature, and tidal events.

You can help in the process if you are having a problem with mosquitos. You can report it thru Charlestoncounty.org or call 843-202-7880, it helps them when it comes to knowing where these pests are.