GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Mayor Greg Habib and other community leaders came together with veterans to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The event took place at Trident Baptist Church in Goose Creek.

The official end of World War II was on September 2, 1945 when formal surrender documents were signed aboard the USS Missouri, designating the day as the official Victory over Japan Day (V-J Day).