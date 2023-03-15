GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Fire Department is investigating a house fire that broke out early Wednesday morning.

Michael Punteney was still awake just after 1:00 a.m. when he said he noticed a bright light outside of his window. That’s when he said he realized his neighbor’s house on Carter Drive was engulfed in flames.

“I run out the door, 1:25, calling 911. And as I’m walking up the whole front door is engulfed,” Punteney told News 2.

He said as he tried to figure out a way to help the family, he saw them making their way out of the home. According to Goose Creek fire officials, crews were on scene within four minutes of the initial call and found heavy flames coming from the roof.

“All of our mutual aid partners and the City of Goose Creek, everybody worked together to have a successful outcome, meaning we didn’t have any fatalities or civilian injuries or no firefighter injuries,” said Assistant Chief Adrian Taylor with the Goose Creek Fire Department.

A man who lives in the house told News 2 all six of his family members and their five pets made it out safely. It’s the outcoming everyone was hoping for, including his neighbors.

“Couldn’t ask for anything more. Really that is the perfect outcome. I mean, things can get replaced, you know, people can’t. That’s all that matters,” Punteney said.

Fire officials said they do not believe the fire was suspicious. The cause is still under investigation.